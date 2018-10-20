Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Jay Haas
|68-65—133
|-11
|Stephen Ames
|68-67—135
|-9
|Scott Dunlap
|67-68—135
|-9
|Bernhard Langer
|70-66—136
|-8
|Billy Mayfair
|69-67—136
|-8
|Woody Austin
|68-68—136
|-8
|Paul Goydos
|72-65—137
|-7
|Jerry Smith
|70-67—137
|-7
|Gene Sauers
|69-68—137
|-7
|Kent Jones
|68-69—137
|-7
|Scott Parel
|71-67—138
|-6
|Jeff Maggert
|70-68—138
|-6
|Marco Dawson
|70-68—138
|-6
|Corey Pavin
|70-68—138
|-6
|Vijay Singh
|69-69—138
|-6
|Lee Janzen
|69-69—138
|-6
|Glen Day
|69-69—138
|-6
|Fran Quinn
|67-71—138
|-6
|Jerry Kelly
|72-67—139
|-5
|Brandt Jobe
|72-67—139
|-5
|John Daly
|72-67—139
|-5
|Tom Gillis
|69-70—139
|-5
|Michael Bradley
|71-69—140
|-4
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-70—140
|-4
|David Frost
|70-70—140
|-4
|Mike Goodes
|70-70—140
|-4
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|69-71—140
|-4
|Tim Petrovic
|68-72—140
|-4
|Billy Andrade
|72-69—141
|-3
|Tommy Tolles
|72-69—141
|-3
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70—141
|-3
|Jesper Parnevik
|71-70—141
|-3
|Bob Estes
|71-70—141
|-3
|Joey Sindelar
|69-72—141
|-3
|Clark Dennis
|77-65—142
|-2
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76-66—142
|-2
|Doug Garwood
|74-68—142
|-2
|Tommy Armour III
|74-68—142
|-2
|Kenny Perry
|73-69—142
|-2
|Rocco Mediate
|73-69—142
|-2
|Gary Hallberg
|72-70—142
|-2
|Esteban Toledo
|70-72—142
|-2
|Tom Lehman
|74-69—143
|-1
|Joe Durant
|74-69—143
|-1
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-71—143
|-1
|Tom Byrum
|72-71—143
|-1
|Olin Browne
|72-71—143
|-1
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-72—143
|-1
|Larry Mize
|71-72—143
|-1
|Scott McCarron
|74-70—144
|E
|Jeff Sluman
|74-70—144
|E
|David McKenzie
|74-70—144
|E
|Todd Hamilton
|72-72—144
|E
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-72—145
|+1
|Mike Small
|71-74—145
|+1
|Steve Pate
|74-72—146
|+2
|Dan Forsman
|74-72—146
|+2
|David Toms
|72-74—146
|+2
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-74—146
|+2
|Scott Verplank
|75-72—147
|+3
|Paul Broadhurst
|77-73—150
|+6
|Carlos Franco
|72-78—150
|+6
|Mark O’Meara
|71-WD
