Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

Saturday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Second Round Jay Haas 68-65—133 -11 Stephen Ames 68-67—135 -9 Scott Dunlap 67-68—135 -9 Bernhard Langer 70-66—136 -8 Billy Mayfair 69-67—136 -8 Woody Austin 68-68—136 -8 Paul Goydos 72-65—137 -7 Jerry Smith 70-67—137 -7 Gene Sauers 69-68—137 -7 Kent Jones 68-69—137 -7 Scott Parel 71-67—138 -6 Jeff Maggert 70-68—138 -6 Marco Dawson 70-68—138 -6 Corey Pavin 70-68—138 -6 Vijay Singh 69-69—138 -6 Lee Janzen 69-69—138 -6 Glen Day 69-69—138 -6 Fran Quinn 67-71—138 -6 Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 -5 Brandt Jobe 72-67—139 -5 John Daly 72-67—139 -5 Tom Gillis 69-70—139 -5 Michael Bradley 71-69—140 -4 Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140 -4 David Frost 70-70—140 -4 Mike Goodes 70-70—140 -4 Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140 -4 Tim Petrovic 68-72—140 -4 Billy Andrade 72-69—141 -3 Tommy Tolles 72-69—141 -3 Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141 -3 Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141 -3 Bob Estes 71-70—141 -3 Joey Sindelar 69-72—141 -3 Clark Dennis 77-65—142 -2 Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142 -2 Doug Garwood 74-68—142 -2 Tommy Armour III 74-68—142 -2 Kenny Perry 73-69—142 -2 Rocco Mediate 73-69—142 -2 Gary Hallberg 72-70—142 -2 Esteban Toledo 70-72—142 -2 Tom Lehman 74-69—143 -1 Joe Durant 74-69—143 -1 Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143 -1 Tom Byrum 72-71—143 -1 Olin Browne 72-71—143 -1 Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143 -1 Larry Mize 71-72—143 -1 Scott McCarron 74-70—144 E Jeff Sluman 74-70—144 E David McKenzie 74-70—144 E Todd Hamilton 72-72—144 E Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145 +1 Mike Small 71-74—145 +1 Steve Pate 74-72—146 +2 Dan Forsman 74-72—146 +2 David Toms 72-74—146 +2 Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146 +2 Scott Verplank 75-72—147 +3 Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150 +6 Carlos Franco 72-78—150 +6 Mark O’Meara 71-WD

