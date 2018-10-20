Listen Live Sports

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

October 20, 2018 5:33 pm
 
Saturday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Second Round
Jay Haas 68-65—133 -11
Stephen Ames 68-67—135 -9
Scott Dunlap 67-68—135 -9
Bernhard Langer 70-66—136 -8
Billy Mayfair 69-67—136 -8
Woody Austin 68-68—136 -8
Paul Goydos 72-65—137 -7
Jerry Smith 70-67—137 -7
Gene Sauers 69-68—137 -7
Kent Jones 68-69—137 -7
Scott Parel 71-67—138 -6
Jeff Maggert 70-68—138 -6
Marco Dawson 70-68—138 -6
Corey Pavin 70-68—138 -6
Vijay Singh 69-69—138 -6
Lee Janzen 69-69—138 -6
Glen Day 69-69—138 -6
Fran Quinn 67-71—138 -6
Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 -5
Brandt Jobe 72-67—139 -5
John Daly 72-67—139 -5
Tom Gillis 69-70—139 -5
Michael Bradley 71-69—140 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140 -4
David Frost 70-70—140 -4
Mike Goodes 70-70—140 -4
Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140 -4
Tim Petrovic 68-72—140 -4
Billy Andrade 72-69—141 -3
Tommy Tolles 72-69—141 -3
Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141 -3
Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141 -3
Bob Estes 71-70—141 -3
Joey Sindelar 69-72—141 -3
Clark Dennis 77-65—142 -2
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142 -2
Doug Garwood 74-68—142 -2
Tommy Armour III 74-68—142 -2
Kenny Perry 73-69—142 -2
Rocco Mediate 73-69—142 -2
Gary Hallberg 72-70—142 -2
Esteban Toledo 70-72—142 -2
Tom Lehman 74-69—143 -1
Joe Durant 74-69—143 -1
Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143 -1
Tom Byrum 72-71—143 -1
Olin Browne 72-71—143 -1
Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143 -1
Larry Mize 71-72—143 -1
Scott McCarron 74-70—144 E
Jeff Sluman 74-70—144 E
David McKenzie 74-70—144 E
Todd Hamilton 72-72—144 E
Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145 +1
Mike Small 71-74—145 +1
Steve Pate 74-72—146 +2
Dan Forsman 74-72—146 +2
David Toms 72-74—146 +2
Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146 +2
Scott Verplank 75-72—147 +3
Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150 +6
Carlos Franco 72-78—150 +6
Mark O’Meara 71-WD

