Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Jay Haas
|68-65—133
|Stephen Ames
|68-67—135
|Scott Dunlap
|67-68—135
|Bernhard Langer
|70-66—136
|Billy Mayfair
|69-67—136
|Woody Austin
|68-68—136
|Paul Goydos
|72-65—137
|Jerry Smith
|70-67—137
|Gene Sauers
|69-68—137
|Kent Jones
|68-69—137
|Scott Parel
|71-67—138
|Jeff Maggert
|70-68—138
|Marco Dawson
|70-68—138
|Corey Pavin
|70-68—138
|Vijay Singh
|69-69—138
|Lee Janzen
|69-69—138
|Glen Day
|69-69—138
|Fran Quinn
|67-71—138
|Jerry Kelly
|72-67—139
|Brandt Jobe
|72-67—139
|John Daly
|72-67—139
|Tom Gillis
|69-70—139
|Michael Bradley
|71-69—140
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-70—140
|David Frost
|70-70—140
|Mike Goodes
|70-70—140
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|69-71—140
|Tim Petrovic
|68-72—140
|Billy Andrade
|72-69—141
|Tommy Tolles
|72-69—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70—141
|Jesper Parnevik
|71-70—141
|Bob Estes
|71-70—141
|Joey Sindelar
|69-72—141
|Clark Dennis
|77-65—142
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76-66—142
|Doug Garwood
|74-68—142
|Tommy Armour III
|74-68—142
|Kenny Perry
|73-69—142
|Rocco Mediate
|73-69—142
|Gary Hallberg
|72-70—142
|Esteban Toledo
|70-72—142
|Tom Lehman
|74-69—143
|Joe Durant
|74-69—143
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-71—143
|Tom Byrum
|72-71—143
|Olin Browne
|72-71—143
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-72—143
|Larry Mize
|71-72—143
|Scott McCarron
|74-70—144
|Jeff Sluman
|74-70—144
|David McKenzie
|74-70—144
|Todd Hamilton
|72-72—144
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-72—145
|Mike Small
|71-74—145
|Steve Pate
|74-72—146
|Dan Forsman
|74-72—146
|David Toms
|72-74—146
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-74—146
|Scott Verplank
|75-72—147
|Paul Broadhurst
|77-73—150
|Carlos Franco
|72-78—150
|Mark O’Meara
|71-WD
