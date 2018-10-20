Listen Live Sports

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

October 20, 2018 5:33 pm
 
Saturday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Second Round
Jay Haas 68-65—133
Stephen Ames 68-67—135
Scott Dunlap 67-68—135
Bernhard Langer 70-66—136
Billy Mayfair 69-67—136
Woody Austin 68-68—136
Paul Goydos 72-65—137
Jerry Smith 70-67—137
Gene Sauers 69-68—137
Kent Jones 68-69—137
Scott Parel 71-67—138
Jeff Maggert 70-68—138
Marco Dawson 70-68—138
Corey Pavin 70-68—138
Vijay Singh 69-69—138
Lee Janzen 69-69—138
Glen Day 69-69—138
Fran Quinn 67-71—138
Jerry Kelly 72-67—139
Brandt Jobe 72-67—139
John Daly 72-67—139
Tom Gillis 69-70—139
Michael Bradley 71-69—140
Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140
David Frost 70-70—140
Mike Goodes 70-70—140
Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140
Tim Petrovic 68-72—140
Billy Andrade 72-69—141
Tommy Tolles 72-69—141
Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141
Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141
Bob Estes 71-70—141
Joey Sindelar 69-72—141
Clark Dennis 77-65—142
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142
Doug Garwood 74-68—142
Tommy Armour III 74-68—142
Kenny Perry 73-69—142
Rocco Mediate 73-69—142
Gary Hallberg 72-70—142
Esteban Toledo 70-72—142
Tom Lehman 74-69—143
Joe Durant 74-69—143
Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143
Tom Byrum 72-71—143
Olin Browne 72-71—143
Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143
Larry Mize 71-72—143
Scott McCarron 74-70—144
Jeff Sluman 74-70—144
David McKenzie 74-70—144
Todd Hamilton 72-72—144
Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145
Mike Small 71-74—145
Steve Pate 74-72—146
Dan Forsman 74-72—146
David Toms 72-74—146
Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146
Scott Verplank 75-72—147
Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150
Carlos Franco 72-78—150
Mark O’Meara 71-WD

