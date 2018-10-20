Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

Saturday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Second Round Jay Haas 68-65—133 Stephen Ames 68-67—135 Scott Dunlap 67-68—135 Bernhard Langer 70-66—136 Billy Mayfair 69-67—136 Woody Austin 68-68—136 Paul Goydos 72-65—137 Jerry Smith 70-67—137 Gene Sauers 69-68—137 Kent Jones 68-69—137 Scott Parel 71-67—138 Jeff Maggert 70-68—138 Marco Dawson 70-68—138 Corey Pavin 70-68—138 Vijay Singh 69-69—138 Lee Janzen 69-69—138 Glen Day 69-69—138 Fran Quinn 67-71—138 Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 Brandt Jobe 72-67—139 John Daly 72-67—139 Tom Gillis 69-70—139 Michael Bradley 71-69—140 Wes Short, Jr. 70-70—140 David Frost 70-70—140 Mike Goodes 70-70—140 Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-71—140 Tim Petrovic 68-72—140 Billy Andrade 72-69—141 Tommy Tolles 72-69—141 Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141 Jesper Parnevik 71-70—141 Bob Estes 71-70—141 Joey Sindelar 69-72—141 Clark Dennis 77-65—142 Tom Pernice Jr. 76-66—142 Doug Garwood 74-68—142 Tommy Armour III 74-68—142 Kenny Perry 73-69—142 Rocco Mediate 73-69—142 Gary Hallberg 72-70—142 Esteban Toledo 70-72—142 Tom Lehman 74-69—143 Joe Durant 74-69—143 Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143 Tom Byrum 72-71—143 Olin Browne 72-71—143 Colin Montgomerie 71-72—143 Larry Mize 71-72—143 Scott McCarron 74-70—144 Jeff Sluman 74-70—144 David McKenzie 74-70—144 Todd Hamilton 72-72—144 Duffy Waldorf 73-72—145 Mike Small 71-74—145 Steve Pate 74-72—146 Dan Forsman 74-72—146 David Toms 72-74—146 Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146 Scott Verplank 75-72—147 Paul Broadhurst 77-73—150 Carlos Franco 72-78—150 Mark O’Meara 71-WD

