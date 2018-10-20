Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dovizioso grabs pole for Japanese MotoGP, Marquez sixth

October 20, 2018 2:31 am
 
MOTEGI, Japan (AP) — Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole position for the Japanese MotoGP on Saturday.

Dovizioso clocked 1 minute, 44.590 seconds at Twin Ring Motegi, 0.068 seconds ahead of Yamaha rider Johann Zarco. Zack Miller was third-fastest on a Ducati, 0.137 seconds off the pace.

Honda rider Marc Marquez, who has a chance to clinch the MotoGP championship in Sunday’s race, was sixth and will start from the second row.

Marquez sealed the 2014 and 2016 MotoGP titles at the Motegi circuit and has a 77-point lead over Dovizioso heading into Sunday’s race.

Cal Crutchlow, on a Honda, and Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Valentino Rossi, the only other rider still mathematically in the title chase, was ninth on a Yamaha.

