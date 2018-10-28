Draisaitl powers Oilers past Predators 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers ended a 13-game losing streak against the Nashville Predators with a 5-3 victory Saturday.

Connor McDavid also scored and Mika Koskinen made 24 saves in his first start of the season. Edmonton was 0-11-2 in its previous 13 games against Nashville.

Filip Forsberg scored three times for the Predators, and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots.

Nashville cut it to 4-3 with 4:06 left on Forsberg’s final goal. He connected on a power play, with Saros off for an extra attacker. Caggiula capped the scoring with an empty-netter.

CAPITALS 4, FLAMES 3, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored the winner in a shootout and Washington goaltender Pheonix Copley earned his first career victory.

Matt Niskanen, Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington, which has won two of three on its Canadian trip. Playing in his fifth NHL game, Copley stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five in the shootout.

Matthew Tkachuk, Travis Hamonic and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which lost its third straight. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to reach 200 for his career.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, JETS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Gardiner and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a late 26-second span and Toronto overcame the loss of star center Auston Matthews to beat Winnipeg.

Matthews left in the second period after injuring his left shoulder absorbing a hit from defenseman Jacob Trouba. Matthews cut to the front of the net with the puck and, as he attempted to shoot on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Trouba went shoulder-to-shoulder with Matthews.

Kapanen scored the go-ahead goal with 2:45 left.

Nazem Kadri also scored, Frederik Andersen made 22 saves and Mitch Marner added two assists — reaching 100 in his NHL career.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored 31 seconds into overtime to give Columbus the victory over Buffalo.

The Sabres got a pair of goals in a two-minute span in the third period to tie it, setting up the overtime snipe by Panarin, a shot from the left circle that glanced off the far post.

Panarin and Cam Atkinson each had two goals and an assist, and Pierre Luc-Dubois had a goal and a pair of assists, including the feed to Panarin that set up the overtime goal.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots and is undefeated in four starts for the Blue Jackets, who won their second in a row and ended a three-game winning streak for Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville each had a goal and as assist, and backup Linus Ullmark had 32 saves for Buffalo.

ISLANDERS 6, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Nelson scored two goals and Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots, leading the Islanders to the victory.

Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Islanders take a 3-0 lead through two periods in a game between teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Nelson scored in the first and third periods in his third straight game with a goal.

A playoff team last season, Philadelphia has lost three straight games and four of five overall. Jori Lehtera scored for the Flyers, and Michal Neuvirth made 16 saves.

DEVILS 3, PANTHERS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves and New Jersey stopped a three-game slide.

Taylor Hall and Blake Coleman also scored for the Devils, who won for the first time since opening the season with four consecutive victories. Nico Hischier had two assists.

Florida lost for the third time in four games. Mike Matheson and Mike Hoffman scored for the Panthers, and James Reimer made 23 stops.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Finland. The Panthers play Winnipeg in Helsinki on Thursday and Friday as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

CANADIENS 3, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Brendan Gallagher and Max Domi scored 1:21 apart midway into the first period, and Carey Price made it stand up with 33 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead Montreal past Boston.

The Canadiens snapped a six-game losing streak against the Bruins, with the last victory coming at home on November 8, 2016. It was Price’s 41st career shutout.

The Bruins lost for the first time at home this season after winning their first four — all in regulation. They were the last NHL team to lose at home. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves.

Jordie Benn added an empty-netter for Montreal.

COYOTES 7, LIGHTNING 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Grabner scored two short-handed goals to help Arizona beat Tampa Bay.

Clayton Keller, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle, Derek Stepan and Richard Panik also had goals for the Coyotes, who scored a season high. Antti Raanta made 29 saves as the Coyotes won their third straight game while breaking the Lightning’s seven-game points streak.

The Coyotes have scored 22 goals in their last five games after a slow start. They reached .500 for the first time this season and lead the league with five short-handed goals.

Adam Erne scored his first goal of the season at 9:27 of the third period for Tampa Bay, which had not lost since falling to Vancouver in the second game of the season. Lightning goalie Louis Domingue made 23 saves in his first game against his former team.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal put Minnesota ahead on the power play with 9:44 remaining, and Jonas Brodin had a late empty-netter to seal the win over Colorado.

Staal’s goal came on the fifth power play of the night for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight. The Wild had failed to score with the man advantage until Staal’s shot from between the faceoff circles found its way past Semyon Varlamov.

Brodin’s empty-netter gave the Wild a 3-1 lead with 2:43 remaining.

Gabriel Landeskog scored in traffic for Colorado with 41.1 seconds remaining.

Mark Barberio also scored for the Avalanche, and Mikael Granlund had Minnesota’s first goal.

BLUES 7, BLACKHAWKS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford each had three points, and St. Louis beat Chicago to snap a two-game skid.

Tyler Bozak converted a pass from Oskar Sundqvist for his second goal of the season to put St. Louis up 4-2.

Jake Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots before exiting with 1:01 remaining in the second period after Sanford collided with him, shoving him into his own net. Chad Johnson entered in relief and stopped all five shots he faced.

Corey Crawford allowed six goals on 36 shots.

Patrick Kane scored a pair of goals and added an assist to give him 59 points in 60 career regular-season games against St. Louis.

PENGUINS 5, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots for his second career shutout, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had two goals apiece and the Penguins beat the Canucks.

DeSmith, a 27-year-old backup, got the nod over Matt Murray in the final game of Pittsburgh’s four-game Canadian trip and helped his team complete a sweep. The Penguins also won at Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.

DeSmith’s previous shutout came on April 26 against Ottawa.

Phil Kessel also scored for Pittsburgh, which has just one loss in regulation this season.

