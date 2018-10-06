Drake dominates Butler 36-6 behind Kraemer’s 3 TDs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Grant Kraemer threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Drake dominated Butler 36-6 on Saturday.

Drake (3-1, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) took a 7-0 lead when Kraemer connected with Devin Cates for a 42-yard score, and later, Braeden Hartwig plunged in from 3-yards out to make it 14-0. That score was set up when Will Warner intercepted Will Marty and returned it 45 yards to the Butler 3-yard line. In the third quarter, Hartwig ran it in from a yard out to make it 21-0.

Drake now has scored a combined 129 points in its last three games with Kraemer throwing for 12 touchdowns in the three contests. Defensively, Drake has surrendered just 19 points in the same three-game span.

Marty threw for 134 yards and a touchdown to Stephen Dennis for the lone Butler (3-2, 1-1) score. The Bulldogs did manage to dominate time of possession and held the ball for 41½ minutes.

