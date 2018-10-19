Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducati rider Dovizioso fastest in practice for Japan MotoGP

October 19, 2018 3:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOTEGI, Japan (AP) — Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the fastest time in Friday’s practice for the Japanese MotoGP.

Dovizioso had a time of 1 minute, 45.358 seconds at Twin Ring Motegi, 0.105 ahead of Honda rider Cal Crutchlow. Johann Zarco was third-fastest on a Yamaha.

Marc Marquez, who has a chance to clinch the MotoGP championship in Sunday’s race, was fourth in the morning practice and did not set a time in the afternoon session when rain began to fall.

Marquez sealed the 2014 and 2016 MotoGP titles at the Motegi circuit and has a 77-point lead over Dovizioso heading into Sunday’s race.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After a brief outing in the first practice to test his physical condition, Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo decided to withdraw because of a wrist fracture he sustained in Thailand. Lorenzo is currently fifth in the standings.

There will be one more practice session before Saturday’s qualifying.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers