Ducks-Blackhawks Sum

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 1 (Kahun, DeBrincat), 5:24 (pp).

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Rakell 2, 10:34.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Kane 8 (Seabrook, Gustafsson), 7:47. 4, Chicago, Saad 2, 19:26 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-11-8_25. Chicago 16-12-10_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-2-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Chicago, Crawford 1-1-0 (25-24).

T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Lonnie Cameron.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.