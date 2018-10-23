Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Blackhawks Sums

October 23, 2018 11:44 pm
 
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 1 (Kahun, DeBrincat), 5:24 (pp). Penalties_Pettersson, ANA, (hooking), 1:36; Fowler, ANA, (delay of game), 4:02; Johnson, CHI, (tripping), 6:20; Lindholm, ANA, (slashing), 10:36; Kruger, CHI, (tripping), 13:32; Lundestrom, ANA, (high sticking), 19:29.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Rakell 2, 10:34. Penalties_Schmaltz, CHI, (tripping), 1:09; Manson, ANA, (roughing), 8:40; DeBrincat, CHI, (roughing), 8:40.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Kane 8 (Gustafsson, Seabrook), 7:47. 4, Chicago, Saad 2, 19:26 (sh). Penalties_Kruger, CHI, (holding), 17:29.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-11-8_25. Chicago 16-12-10_38.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-3-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Chicago, Crawford 2-1-0 (25-24).

A_20,900 (19,717). T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Lonnie Cameron.

