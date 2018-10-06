Ducks-Coyotes Sum

|Anaheim
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 2 (Silfverberg, Fowler), 19:28.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-11-4_20. Arizona 11-8-22_41.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (41 shots-41 saves). Arizona, Raanta 0-2-0 (20-19).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:24.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.
