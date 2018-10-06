Ducks-Coyotes Sum

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 2 (Silfverberg, Fowler), 19:28.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-11-4_20. Arizona 11-8-22_41.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (41 shots-41 saves). Arizona, Raanta 0-2-0 (20-19).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:24.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.

