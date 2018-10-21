Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Golden Knights Sums

October 21, 2018 12:46 am
 
Anaheim 0 0 1—1
Vegas 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 2 (Marchessault, Hunt), 19:46 (pp). Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (elbowing), 2:19; Montour, ANA, (tripping), 5:33; Manson, ANA, (delay of game), 8:01; Sherwood, ANA, (hooking), 19:16.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Reaves 1 (Eakin, Holden), 9:04. Penalties_Fleury, VGK, served by Haula, (tripping), 1:29; Manson, ANA, (hooking), 6:41.

Third Period_3, Anaheim, Street 3 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 1:24. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 5 (Smith), 19:43. Penalties_Aberg, ANA, (holding), 3:11.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 3-6-9_18. Vegas 15-13-17_45.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-2-1 (44 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Fleury 4-3-0 (18-17).

A_18,375 (17,367). T_2:32.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Mach, James Tobias.

