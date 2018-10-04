Ducks-Sharks Sums

Anaheim 1 1 3—5 San Jose 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 1 (Silfverberg, Henrique), 0:49. 2, San Jose, Kane 1 (Braun), 7:51. Penalties_Manson, ANA, (interference), 2:47; Thornton, SJ, (tripping), 4:03; Aberg, ANA, (interference), 4:52.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 1, 17:14 (sh). 4, Anaheim, Rakell 1 (Silfverberg, Getzlaf), 18:00 (pp). Penalties_Manson, ANA, (tripping), 13:13; Kane, SJ, (tripping), 16:24.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Montour 1 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 8:02. 6, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Rakell, Silfverberg), 10:22 (pp). 7, Anaheim, Rowney 1 (Sherwood, Street), 19:36. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (interference), 10:08.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-4-6_15. San Jose 11-15-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-1-0 (14-10).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

