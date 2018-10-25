Ducks-Stars Sum

Anaheim 1 1 0—2 Dallas 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1, 4:58. 2, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1, 8:17. 3, Dallas, Polak 1 (B.Ritchie, Dickinson), 11:30.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (N.Ritchie, Rakell), 3:09. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Shore, Spezza), 4:53. 6, Dallas, Janmark 1 (Honka, Klingberg), 11:16. 7, Dallas, Dickinson 2 (Pitlick), 18:06.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-11-9_25. Dallas 12-19-10_41.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-3-1 (41 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Bishop 3-3-0 (25-23).

T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.