Ducks-Stars Sum

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (Lindholm, Comtois), 9:01. 2, Anaheim, Sherwood 1 (Manson, Lundestrom), 13:28.
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Lindholm, Steel), 8:09 (pp). 4, Dallas, Radulov 4 (Seguin, Klingberg), 11:14 (pp). 5, Dallas, Carrick 1 (Spezza, Nichushkin), 13:52. 6, Dallas, Benn 4 (Seguin, Comeau), 14:01. 7, Dallas, Klingberg 3 (Radulov), 17:46 (pp).
Third Period_8, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Benn, Lindell), 18:32.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 10-4-11_25. Dallas 14-30-7_51.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Dallas 2 of 3.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 0-0-0 (6 shots-6 saves), Gibson 3-1-1 (44-40). Dallas, Khudobin 1-0-0 (25-22).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:38.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Bryan Pancich.
