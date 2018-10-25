Ducks-Stars Sums

Anaheim 1 1 0—2 Dallas 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1, 4:58. 2, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1, 8:17. 3, Dallas, Polak 1 (B.Ritchie, Dickinson), 11:30. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (N.Ritchie, Rakell), 3:09. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Shore, Spezza), 4:53. 6, Dallas, Janmark 1 (Honka, Klingberg), 11:16. 7, Dallas, Dickinson 2 (Pitlick), 18:06. Penalties_Pettersson, ANA, Major (fighting), 3:09; Lindell, DAL, (cross checking), 3:09; N.Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 3:09; Faksa, DAL, Major (fighting), 3:09; Janmark, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:40; Fowler, ANA, (holding), 3:53; Montour, ANA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:04; Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 12:04; Seguin, DAL, (slashing), 12:42; Henrique, ANA, (roughing), 16:14; Polak, DAL, (roughing), 16:14.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Bishop, DAL, served by Spezza, (tripping), 1:34; Manson, ANA, (holding), 7:03; Gibbons, ANA, (tripping), 11:34.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-11-9_25. Dallas 12-19-10_41.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-3-1 (41 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Bishop 3-3-0 (25-23).

T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Darren Gibbs.

