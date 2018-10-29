Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Duke women’s PG Lambert to miss season after reinjuring knee

October 29, 2018 2:16 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says point guard Kyra Lambert will miss a second straight season with a knee injury.

Lambert announced the injury Monday, saying she reinjured her left knee and will have surgery next month to repair a meniscal tear and to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament.

Lambert missed last season after initially injuring the knee in a win over Hampton during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. She was hurt again during practice last season, leading to a second surgery in February.

Team spokesman Lindy Brown says Lambert was still rehabbing that injury and had not been cleared for contact when she hurt the knee for a third time.

Coach Joanne P. McCallie says Lambert “cannot catch a break.”

