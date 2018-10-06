Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dunhill leader Hatton poised to match Woods’ Euro Tour feat

October 6, 2018 1:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton of England is on course to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods 11 years ago to win the same European Tour event three years running.

Hatton shot a 6-under 66 in the third round at St. Andrews, one of three courses being used at the Dunhill Links Championship, to open a one-stroke lead with a 14-under total of 202 on Saturday.

Marcus Fraser of Australia was his nearest challenger after a 67 at Kingsbarns.

Former Dunhill Links winner Stephen Gallacher (66) and Hatton’s European Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood (67), were in joint third place, two shots further back, on 11 under.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Fourteen-times major champion Woods was the last player to win the same European Tour event three successive times when, in 2007, he completed a hat trick of titles at the WGC-Championship and the WGC-Invitational.

Nick Faldo is the only Englishman to have previously achieved the feat after winning the Irish Open from 1991-93.

“To join that club would be so special,” Hatton said. “It was pretty cold this morning and I was struggling to warm up. We’re in a good position going into the final day and that’s all we can ask for.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn