Dynamo-Galaxy, Sums

Houston 0 3—3 Los Angeles 2 0—2

First half_1, Los Angeles, Kamara, 13 (Alessandrini), 27th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Kamara, 14 (Cole), 30th.

Second half_3, Houston, Quioto, 6, 57th; 4, Houston, Manotas, 18 (penalty kick), 73rd; 5, Houston, Manotas, 19 (Elis), 79th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Michael Nelson; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Ceren, 89th; Garcia, 90th; Pena, 90th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal; Brian Poeschel; Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_27,068.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley (Adam Lundqvist, 58th), A.J. DeLaGarza, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia (Leonardo, 78th); Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Ronaldo Pena, 86th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Ashley Cole, Rolf Feltscher (Sheanon Williams, 68th), Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Giovani dos Santos, 76th), Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Romain Alessandrini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara.

