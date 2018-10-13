Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dynamo-Los Angeles FC, Sums

October 13, 2018
 
Houston 1 1—2
Los Angeles FC 1 3—4

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 16 (Garcia), 33rd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 12 (penalty kick), 44th.

Second half_3, Los Angeles FC, Diomande, 12 (Vela), 53rd; 4, Los Angeles FC, Zimmermann, 4 (Vela), 58th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 13, 78th; 6, Houston, Wenger, 2 (Manotas), 80th.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Chris Seitz; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Charlie Lyon.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Silva, 19th; Nguyen, 35th. Houston, Deric, 44th; Ceren, 45th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; TJ Zablocki; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey, Danilo Silva, Walker Zimmermann; Benny Feilhaber, Aaron Kovar (Marcos Urena, 90th), Lee Nguyen; Adama Diomande (Christian Ramirez, 89th), Diego Rossi (Joshua Perez, 90th), Carlos Vela.

Houston_Tyler Deric; DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Kevin Garcia, Leonardo, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia (Luis Gil, 82nd), Tomas Martinez (Eric Bird, 85th), Memo Rodriguez (Andrew Wenger, 71st); Mauro Manotas.

