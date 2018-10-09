Listen Live Sports

Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

October 9, 2018 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Houston 0 1—1
Seattle 2 2—4

First half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 7 (Roldan), 18th minute; 2, Seattle, Roldan, 4 (Lodeiro), 34th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Rodriguez, 3 (Leerdam), 64th; 4, Seattle, Rodriguez, 4 (Bwana), 73rd; 5, Houston, Beasley, 1 (Alvarez), 87th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Chris Seitz; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Cabezas, 55th; Leonardo, 76th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Ian Anderson; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_39,518.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Handwalla Bwana, 72nd), Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Osvaldo Alonso (Henry Wingo, 78th), Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan, 83rd); Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro.

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Kevin Garcia, Adolfo Machado (Leonardo, 72nd); Arturo Alvarez, Juan Cabezas (Adam Lundqvist, 75th), Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia (Eric Bird, 79th), Tomas Martinez, Andrew Wenger; Mauro Manotas.

