Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles-Jaguars Stats

October 28, 2018 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 10 7 7—24
Jacksonville 3 3 6 6—18
First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 50, 6:50.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 7:43.

Jac_FG Lambo 57, 2:43.

Phi_Goedert 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :29.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Phi_Smallwood 36 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 8:39.

Jac_Westbrook 11 pass from Bortles (pass failed), 4:33.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 33, 13:10.

Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:55.

Jac_FG Lambo 24, 6:57.

A_85,870.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

___

Phi Jac
First downs 22 16
Total Net Yards 395 335
Rushes-yards 28-133 17-70
Passing 262 265
Punt Returns 1-0 2-31
Kickoff Returns 2-28 1-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-1 24-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 4-21
Punts 3-51.7 2-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-36 5-45
Time of Possession 32:38 27:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 9-61, Wentz 6-28, Smallwood 8-24, Agholor 1-14, Clement 4-6. Jacksonville, Bortles 8-43, Hyde 6-11, Westbrook 1-9, Yeldon 2-7.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 21-30-1-286. Jacksonville, Bortles 24-41-0-286.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Matthews 4-93, Jeffery 4-35, Ertz 4-26, Agholor 3-49, Smallwood 2-42, Goedert 1-32, Adams 1-6, Wentz 1-4, Clement 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Yeldon 7-83, Moncrief 4-54, Chark 4-41, Grinnage 3-37, Westbrook 2-31, Cole 2-18, Bell 1-13, Greene 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory