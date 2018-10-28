Eagles-Jaguars Stats

|Philadelphia
|0
|10
|7
|7—24
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|6
|6—18
|First Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 50, 6:50.
Phi_FG Elliott 31, 7:43.
Jac_FG Lambo 57, 2:43.
Phi_Goedert 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :29.
Phi_Smallwood 36 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 8:39.
Jac_Westbrook 11 pass from Bortles (pass failed), 4:33.
Jac_FG Lambo 33, 13:10.
Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:55.
Jac_FG Lambo 24, 6:57.
A_85,870.
___
|Phi
|Jac
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|395
|335
|Rushes-yards
|28-133
|17-70
|Passing
|262
|265
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-31
|Kickoff Returns
|2-28
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-1
|24-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-24
|4-21
|Punts
|3-51.7
|2-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|32:38
|27:22
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 9-61, Wentz 6-28, Smallwood 8-24, Agholor 1-14, Clement 4-6. Jacksonville, Bortles 8-43, Hyde 6-11, Westbrook 1-9, Yeldon 2-7.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 21-30-1-286. Jacksonville, Bortles 24-41-0-286.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Matthews 4-93, Jeffery 4-35, Ertz 4-26, Agholor 3-49, Smallwood 2-42, Goedert 1-32, Adams 1-6, Wentz 1-4, Clement 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Yeldon 7-83, Moncrief 4-54, Chark 4-41, Grinnage 3-37, Westbrook 2-31, Cole 2-18, Bell 1-13, Greene 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.