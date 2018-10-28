Eagles-Jaguars Stats

Philadelphia 0 10 7 7—24 Jacksonville 3 3 6 6—18 First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 50, 6:50.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 7:43.

Jac_FG Lambo 57, 2:43.

Phi_Goedert 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :29.

Third Quarter

Phi_Smallwood 36 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 8:39.

Jac_Westbrook 11 pass from Bortles (pass failed), 4:33.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 33, 13:10.

Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:55.

Jac_FG Lambo 24, 6:57.

A_85,870.

___

Phi Jac First downs 22 16 Total Net Yards 395 335 Rushes-yards 28-133 17-70 Passing 262 265 Punt Returns 1-0 2-31 Kickoff Returns 2-28 1-29 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-30-1 24-41-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 4-21 Punts 3-51.7 2-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-36 5-45 Time of Possession 32:38 27:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 9-61, Wentz 6-28, Smallwood 8-24, Agholor 1-14, Clement 4-6. Jacksonville, Bortles 8-43, Hyde 6-11, Westbrook 1-9, Yeldon 2-7.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 21-30-1-286. Jacksonville, Bortles 24-41-0-286.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Matthews 4-93, Jeffery 4-35, Ertz 4-26, Agholor 3-49, Smallwood 2-42, Goedert 1-32, Adams 1-6, Wentz 1-4, Clement 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Yeldon 7-83, Moncrief 4-54, Chark 4-41, Grinnage 3-37, Westbrook 2-31, Cole 2-18, Bell 1-13, Greene 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.