The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Eagles’ Jason Peters expected to play with torn biceps

October 17, 2018 9:25 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn’t expected to miss a game despite tearing his biceps.

The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but coach Doug Pederson says “there’s no concern with injuring him any further” and “he’ll be ready to go” for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters in the starting lineup after the two-time All-Pro tore an ACL last October and missed Philadelphia’s run to a Super Bowl title. Vaitai has filled in this season when Peters has left a couple of games because of various injuries.

The Eagles have two games remaining before a bye week, but Pederson says he isn’t planning to rest Peters.

