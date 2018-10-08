Earthquakes hire ex-Argentina player Matias Almeyda as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Argentina midfielder and Chivas Guadalajara coach Matias Almeyda has been hired as coach of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Quakes made the announcement Monday and said interim coach Steve Ralston would stay in the job for the final two matches of the season. Almeyda will make his debut next season.

Last month, San Jose fired first-year coach Mikael Stahre with six matches remaining and the team sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 2-9-3, also dismissing assistant coach Alex de Crook.

The 44-year-old Almeyda served as Chivas’ coach from September 2015 until June and led his team to this year’s CONCACAF Champions League title. He has guided several players from the Mexican national team as well.

