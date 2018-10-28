ECAC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T RPI 2 0 0 4 9 5 2 3 0 Dartmouth 1 0 0 2 7 6 1 0 0 Yale 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 0 0 Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Brown 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 2 0 Harvard 0 1 0 0 6 7 0 1 0 Union (N.Y.) 0 2 0 0 5 9 4 2 1

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 4, American International 1

RPI 5, Union (N.Y.) 3

Yale 3, Brown 2

Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2

Penn St. 4, Princeton 2

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0

Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

RPI 4, Union (N.Y.) 2

Clarkson 4, Canisius 1

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

Quinnipiac 9, American International 2

Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Sunday’s Game

Vermont 2, Brown 1

Friday, Nov. 2

Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

