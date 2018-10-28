ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|RPI
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Yale
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Harvard
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|9
|4
|2
|1
___
Quinnipiac 4, American International 1
RPI 5, Union (N.Y.) 3
Yale 3, Brown 2
Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2
Penn St. 4, Princeton 2
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0
Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1
Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0
RPI 4, Union (N.Y.) 2
Clarkson 4, Canisius 1
Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3
Quinnipiac 9, American International 2
Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1
Vermont 2, Brown 1
Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.
Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
