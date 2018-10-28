Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

October 28, 2018 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
RPI 2 0 0 4 9 5 2 3 0
Dartmouth 1 0 0 2 7 6 1 0 0
Yale 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
Brown 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 2 0
Harvard 0 1 0 0 6 7 0 1 0
Union (N.Y.) 0 2 0 0 5 9 4 2 1

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 4, American International 1

RPI 5, Union (N.Y.) 3

Yale 3, Brown 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2

Penn St. 4, Princeton 2

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0

Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

RPI 4, Union (N.Y.) 2

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

Clarkson 4, Canisius 1

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

Quinnipiac 9, American International 2

Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Sunday’s Game

Vermont 2, Brown 1

Friday, Nov. 2

Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory