Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

October 30, 2018 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
RPI 2 0 0 4 9 5 2 3 0
Dartmouth 1 0 0 2 7 6 1 0 0
Yale 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
Brown 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 2 0
Harvard 0 1 0 0 6 7 0 1 0
Union (N.Y.) 0 2 0 0 5 9 4 2 1

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.