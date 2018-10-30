ECAC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T RPI 2 0 0 4 9 5 2 3 0 Dartmouth 1 0 0 2 7 6 1 0 0 Yale 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 0 0 Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Brown 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 2 0 Harvard 0 1 0 0 6 7 0 1 0 Union (N.Y.) 0 2 0 0 5 9 4 2 1

Friday’s Games

Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

