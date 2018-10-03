ECAC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Army at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Lawrence, 5 p.m., exhibition

Guelph at Clarkson, 7 p.m., exhibition

Prince Edward Island at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Guelph at Colgate, 4 p.m., exhibition

Prince Edward Island at RPI, 5 p.m., exhibition

Thursday, Oct. 11

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

New Hampshire at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

New Hampshire at Colgate, 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Laurentian at Cornell, 7 p.m., exhibition

Adrian at Princeton, 7 p.m., exhibition

