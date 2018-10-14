Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

October 14, 2018 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Penn St. 4, Clarkson 3

Friday’s Games

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Omaha 3, Union (NY) 3, OT

UMass 6, RPI 1

Penn St. 5, Clarkson 1

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1

UMass 3, RPI 1

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

Union (NY) 5, Omaha 4

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2

Cornell 6, Laurentian 1, exhibition

Friday, Oct. 19

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Colgate at RIT, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

US Under-18 team at Harvard, 7 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 21

Guelph at Cornell, 4 p.m., exhibition

Monday, Oct. 22

US Under-18 team at Dartmouth, 7 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing