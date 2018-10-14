ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Penn St. 4, Clarkson 3
Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1
Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1
Omaha 3, Union (NY) 3, OT
UMass 6, RPI 1
Penn St. 5, Clarkson 1
Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1
Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1
UMass 3, RPI 1
Union (NY) 5, Omaha 4
Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2
Cornell 6, Laurentian 1, exhibition
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Colgate at RIT, 7 p.m.
UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.
US Under-18 team at Harvard, 7 p.m., exhibition
Guelph at Cornell, 4 p.m., exhibition
US Under-18 team at Dartmouth, 7 p.m., exhibition
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.