ECAC Glance

October 17, 2018 2:55 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Union (N.Y.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

___

Tuesday’s Game

Quinnipiac 4, UConn 2

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Colgate at RIT, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

US Under-18 team at Harvard, 7 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Guelph at Cornell, 4 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Game

US Under-18 team at Dartmouth, 7 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Oct. 26

Quinnipiac at American International, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Colgate at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

RPI at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

