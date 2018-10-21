Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECAC Glance

October 21, 2018 11:52 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0
Union (N.Y.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 1
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 4, Wisconsin 2

Union (N.Y.) 4, Northeastern 3, OT

Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 0

St. Lawrence 4, Holy Cross 3

Saturday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) 3, Northeastern 1

Colgate at RIT, 7 p.m.

UConn 3, RPI 1

Wisconsin 7, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson 3, Holy Cross 1

US Under-18 6, Harvard 3, exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Guelph at Cornell, 4 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Game

US Under-18 at Dartmouth, 7 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Oct. 26

Quinnipiac at American International, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Colgate at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

RPI at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

