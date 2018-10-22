ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Clarkson 4, Wisconsin 2
Union (N.Y.) 4, Northeastern 3, OT
Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 0
St. Lawrence 4, Holy Cross 3
Union (N.Y.) 3, Northeastern 1
Colgate at RIT, 7 p.m.
UConn 3, RPI 1
Wisconsin 7, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson 3, Holy Cross 1
US Under-18 6, Harvard 3, exhibition
Cornell 7, Guelph 0, exhibition
US Under-18 at Dartmouth, 7 p.m., exhibition
Quinnipiac at American International, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at RPI, 7 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Colgate at Miami, 5:05 p.m.
RPI at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.
