ECAC Glance

October 24, 2018 10:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0
Union (N.Y.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 1
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at American International, 7 p.m.

Union at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

RPI at Union, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Brown at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

