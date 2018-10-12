|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 3, Florida 2
Toledo 4, Greenville 3, OT
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Manchester at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Florida at Newfoundland, 5 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
