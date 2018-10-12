All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Florida 2

Toledo 4, Greenville 3, OT

Advertisement

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 1

Kansas City 5, Allen 1

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Florida at Newfoundland, 5 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.