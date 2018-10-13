Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 13, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3
Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Newfoundland 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Brampton 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Manchester 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 6
Reading 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Utah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Idaho 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Florida 2

Toledo 4, Greenville 3, OT

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 1

Kansas City 5, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Idaho 2, SO

Utah 4, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 6, Manchester 5, SO

Florida 3, Newfoundland 2

Adirondack 6, Maine 3

Worcester 2, Reading 1

Toledo at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

