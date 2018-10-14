|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Worcester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Newfoundland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Brampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Manchester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Idaho
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 3, Florida 2
Toledo 4, Greenville 3, OT
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 1
Kansas City 5, Allen 1
Wichita 3, Idaho 2, SO
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Brampton 6, Manchester 5, SO
Florida 3, Newfoundland 2
Adirondack 6, Maine 3
Worcester 2, Reading 1, OT
Greenville 4, Toledo 2
Atlanta 4, Orlando 2
Norfolk 5, Wheeling 3
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 2
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 2
Indy 8, Kalamazoo 4
Tulsa 2, Idaho 1
Allen 4, Wichita 0
Utah 6, Rapid City 2
Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
