Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 16, 2018 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Manchester 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 9
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Norfolk 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
South Carolina 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 8
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Idaho 3 1 1 0 1 3 8 9
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 6
Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba