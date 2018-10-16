|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Manchester
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|9
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Adirondack
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Brampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|South Carolina
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|14
|Orlando
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|14
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Idaho
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|9
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 5, South Carolina 4
Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3
South Carolina 6, Orlando 5
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.