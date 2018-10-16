All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6 Manchester 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 9 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6 Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Norfolk 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 South Carolina 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14 Orlando 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 8 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Idaho 3 1 1 0 1 3 8 9 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 6 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

South Carolina 6, Orlando 5

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

