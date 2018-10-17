Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 17, 2018 8:12 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 14
Adirondack 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 14
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Manchester 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 9
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Norfolk 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
South Carolina 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14
Orlando 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 8
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Idaho 3 1 1 0 1 3 8 9
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 6
Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

South Carolina 6, Orlando 5

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

