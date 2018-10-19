All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 15 Reading 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 10 Adirondack 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 14 Manchester 3 1 1 0 1 3 10 13 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9 Maine 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 12 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Norfolk 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Greenville 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 10 Florida 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 6 South Carolina 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14 Orlando 4 1 3 0 0 2 14 20 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8 Cincinnati 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Fort Wayne 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8 Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 9 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Idaho 3 1 1 0 1 3 8 9 Wichita 3 1 1 0 1 3 7 11 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 1

Reading 6, Maine 4

Advertisement

Norfolk 1, Florida 0

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 6, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Allen 5, Wichita 4, SO

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.