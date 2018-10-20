|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|15
|Reading
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|Adirondack
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|15
|14
|Manchester
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Brampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Maine
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Norfolk
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Greenville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|10
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|14
|Orlando
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|20
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|8
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Fort Wayne
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Kalamazoo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|15
|10
|Idaho
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|14
|Wichita
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|11
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Allen
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|11
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 1
Reading 6, Maine 4
Norfolk 1, Florida 0
Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1
Jacksonville 6, Orlando 2
Atlanta 4, Greenville 1
Indy 4, Cincinnati 1
Wichita 6, Allen 5, SO
Idaho 6, Utah 5, OT
Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
