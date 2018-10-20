Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 15
Reading 4 2 0 1 1 6 16 14
Manchester 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 16
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
Adirondack 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 14
Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Maine 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 16
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7
Norfolk 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9
Greenville 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 10
South Carolina 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 14
Orlando 4 1 3 0 0 2 14 20
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8
Cincinnati 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Fort Wayne 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8
Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 3 2 0 1 0 5 15 10
Idaho 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 14
Wichita 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 11
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Allen 3 1 1 0 1 3 10 11
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 1

Reading 6, Maine 4

Norfolk 1, Florida 0

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 6, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Wichita 6, Allen 5, SO

Idaho 6, Utah 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Reading 3, SO

Florida 6, Norfolk 1

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester 4, Maine 1

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

