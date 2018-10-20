Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 20, 2018 11:57 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 15
Reading 4 2 0 1 1 6 16 14
Manchester 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 16
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
Adirondack 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 17
Brampton 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 11
Maine 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 16
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7
Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
South Carolina 4 2 2 0 0 4 19 18
Norfolk 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9
Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 17
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11
Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12
Toledo 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Fort Wayne 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 13
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11
Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12
Idaho 5 2 2 0 1 5 15 16
Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Allen 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 15
Rapid City 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 1

Reading 6, Maine 4

Norfolk 1, Florida 0

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 6, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Wichita 6, Allen 5, SO

Idaho 6, Utah 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Reading 3, SO

Florida 6, Norfolk 1

Brampton 3, Adirondack 2

South Carolina 7, Greenville 4

Worcester 4, Maine 1

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Orlando 4, Atlanta 1

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Wichita 4, Allen 1

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Utah 2, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

