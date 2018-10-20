All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 15 Reading 4 2 0 1 1 6 16 14 Manchester 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 16 Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8 Adirondack 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 17 Brampton 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 11 Maine 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 16 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 South Carolina 4 2 2 0 0 4 19 18 Norfolk 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9 Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21 Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 17 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12 Toledo 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11 Fort Wayne 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 13 Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11 Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12 Idaho 5 2 2 0 1 5 15 16 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Allen 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 15 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 1

Reading 6, Maine 4

Norfolk 1, Florida 0

Kalamazoo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 6, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Wichita 6, Allen 5, SO

Idaho 6, Utah 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Reading 3, SO

Florida 6, Norfolk 1

Brampton 3, Adirondack 2

South Carolina 7, Greenville 4

Worcester 4, Maine 1

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Orlando 4, Atlanta 1

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Wichita 4, Allen 1

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah 2, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

