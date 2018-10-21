|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|19
|Adirondack
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|20
|Reading
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|16
|14
|Brampton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Manchester
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Worcester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Maine
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|18
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|18
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Norfolk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|9
|Orlando
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|18
|21
|Greenville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|17
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|11
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Toledo
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|11
|Fort Wayne
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|13
|Wheeling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|Wichita
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Tulsa
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|10
|Idaho
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|16
|Allen
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|15
|21
|Rapid City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 4, Reading 3, SO
Florida 6, Norfolk 1
Brampton 3, Adirondack 2
South Carolina 7, Greenville 4
Worcester 4, Maine 1
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Orlando 4, Atlanta 1
Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT
Wichita 4, Allen 1
Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2
Utah 2, Idaho 1
Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, OT
Maine 4, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 0
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3, OT
Tulsa 6, Allen 4
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
