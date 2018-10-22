Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 19
Adirondack 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Reading 4 2 0 1 1 6 16 14
Brampton 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 15
Manchester 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 16
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
Maine 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 18
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 18
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7
Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Norfolk 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 9
Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 17
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11
Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12
Toledo 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Fort Wayne 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 13
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11
Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12
Kansas City 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
Tulsa 3 2 0 0 1 5 12 10
Idaho 5 2 2 0 1 5 15 16
Allen 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 21
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, OT

Maine 4, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 0

Advertisement

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Tulsa 6, Allen 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Manchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born