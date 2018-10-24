Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 24, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 20
Adirondack 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 21
Reading 5 2 1 1 1 6 17 17
Brampton 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 15
Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20
Worcester 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12
Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 21
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 4 3 1 0 0 6 11 10
South Carolina 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 22
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7
Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 17
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11
Cincinnati 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 11
Toledo 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12
Fort Wayne 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 13
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11
Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12
Kansas City 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
Tulsa 3 2 0 0 1 5 12 10
Idaho 5 2 2 0 1 5 15 16
Allen 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 21
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Reading 1

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 1

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

