All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 20 Adirondack 6 4 2 0 0 8 25 21 Reading 5 2 1 1 1 6 17 17 Brampton 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 15 Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20 Worcester 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 21 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6 Norfolk 4 3 1 0 0 6 11 10 South Carolina 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 22 Atlanta 5 2 2 1 0 5 11 12 Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7 Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21 Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 17 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Cincinnati 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 11 Toledo 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12 Fort Wayne 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 13 Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 11 Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7 Tulsa 3 2 0 0 1 5 12 10 Idaho 5 2 2 0 1 5 15 16 Allen 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 21 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Reading 1

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 1

Maine 4, Manchester 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

