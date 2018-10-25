|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|20
|Adirondack
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|25
|21
|Reading
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|17
|17
|Brampton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Manchester
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|17
|20
|Worcester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|16
|21
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Norfolk
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|10
|South Carolina
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|22
|Atlanta
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|11
|12
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Orlando
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|18
|21
|Greenville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|17
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|11
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|11
|Toledo
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Fort Wayne
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|13
|Wheeling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|Wichita
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Tulsa
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|10
|Idaho
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|16
|Allen
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|15
|21
|Rapid City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 3, Reading 1
Adirondack 4, Worcester 1
Norfolk 4, South Carolina 1
Maine 4, Manchester 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
