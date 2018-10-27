All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 22 Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 20 Worcester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 15 Reading 5 2 1 1 1 6 17 17 Brampton 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 15 Manchester 6 2 3 0 1 5 20 24 Maine 6 2 4 0 0 4 17 24 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 8 South Carolina 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 24 Orlando 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 21 Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 15 Atlanta 5 2 2 1 0 5 11 12 Florida 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 10 Greenville 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 21 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 5 3 1 1 0 7 20 17 Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Kalamazoo 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 15 Cincinnati 5 2 1 2 0 6 16 15 Fort Wayne 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 20 Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 5 4 0 1 0 9 20 13 Tulsa 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 11 Wichita 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 12 Kansas City 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11 Idaho 6 2 3 0 1 5 17 19 Allen 6 2 3 0 1 5 18 23 Rapid City 5 1 3 0 1 3 12 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 0

Adirondack 3, Maine 1

Worcester 4, Manchester 3

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 1

Utah 3, Idaho 2

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

