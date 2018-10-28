|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|23
|Newfoundland
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|23
|Brampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|17
|Manchester
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|25
|26
|Reading
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|19
|20
|Worcester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Maine
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|29
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|8
|Orlando
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|26
|25
|South Carolina
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|30
|29
|Norfolk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|18
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|14
|16
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|24
|Florida
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|15
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|23
|19
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Indy
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Kalamazoo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
|Wheeling
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|10
|22
|16
|Tulsa
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|18
|12
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|13
|Idaho
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Allen
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|24
|28
|Wichita
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Rapid City
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|17
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 3, Florida 0
Adirondack 3, Maine 1
Worcester 4, Manchester 3
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 3
Tulsa 4, Kansas City 1
Utah 3, Idaho 2
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO
Brampton 3, Newfoundland 2
Manchester 5, Maine 2
Orlando 5, Florida 4
Wheeling 3, Reading 2, SO
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3
Adirondack 2, Worcester 1
Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1
Kansas City 7, Indy 2
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT
Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT
Allen 6, Rapid City 5, OT
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
