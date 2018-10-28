All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 23 Newfoundland 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 23 Brampton 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 17 Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 26 Reading 6 2 1 1 2 7 19 20 Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 17 Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 8 Orlando 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 25 South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29 Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 18 Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15 Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16 Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 24 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 6 4 1 1 0 9 23 19 Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16 Indy 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Kalamazoo 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 17 Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23 Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 0 2 0 10 22 16 Tulsa 5 4 0 0 1 9 18 12 Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13 Idaho 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 21 Allen 7 3 3 0 1 7 24 28 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14 Rapid City 6 1 3 1 1 4 17 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 0

Adirondack 3, Maine 1

Worcester 4, Manchester 3

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 1

Utah 3, Idaho 2

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 3, Newfoundland 2

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Orlando 5, Florida 4, OT

Wheeling 3, Reading 2, SO

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Kansas City 7, Indy 2

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Allen 6, Rapid City 5, OT

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

