Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 28, 2018 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 23
Newfoundland 9 5 4 0 0 10 30 24
Brampton 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 20
Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 26
Reading 6 2 1 1 2 7 19 20
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 17
Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 8
Orlando 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 25
South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29
Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 18
Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15
Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16
Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 24
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 6 4 1 1 0 9 23 19
Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16
Indy 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Kalamazoo 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 17
Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23
Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 6 4 0 2 0 10 22 16
Tulsa 5 4 0 0 1 9 18 12
Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13
Idaho 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 21
Allen 7 3 3 0 1 7 24 28
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14
Rapid City 6 1 3 1 1 4 17 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 3, Newfoundland 2

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Orlando 5, Florida 4, OT

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wheeling 3, Reading 2, SO

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Kansas City 7, Indy 2

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Allen 6, Rapid City 5, OT

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Brampton 1

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory